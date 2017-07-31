Gboard for iOS now supports Google Maps, YouTube, and drawing pictures

Gboard for iOS is today adding a few handy new features for iOS users. In its latest update, available now through the App Store, Google is adding integration with Google Maps and YouTube, along with a fun new option for “artists.”

Gboard’s new integrations with Google Maps and YouTube are designed for convenience. We’re constantly copying and pasting information from messages and emails, and locations are a big part of that. Currently, if you want to bring an address from a message to your mapping application, you have to highlight the address, copy it, paste it into the app, and then start your navigation.

With this Gboard update, iOS users can simply send a link to their location that opens directly in Google Maps on a recipient’s phone.

Whether you’re coordinating a rendezvous point at the park or dinner plans at a nearby restaurant, meeting up with friends and family has never been easier. Just tap the G button then “Maps” to share your current location or a local address.

The same applies for YouTube. Directly from Gboard, users can search for anything on YouTube and toss that link into their message. Both of these new features show up in Gboard as tabs alongside standard Google Search.

Along with those, Gboard for iOS is also adding a new drawing mode called “Ink.” Much like Apple’s own feature, Ink for Gboard gives users the option to create their own images and send them, all without leaving the currently-open application.

For you artists (or doodlers!), you can now use our new Ink feature to draw and share your creations right from your keyboard. Just tap on the emoji button followed by the pen icon and get to to work!

Three new languages have also been added to Gboard for iOS in this update: Arabic, Hebrew and Farsi. All of these features are exclusive to the iOS version of Gboard.

