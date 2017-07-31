HomePod display specs and RAM details found in pre-release firmware

Since Apple pushed the firmware for its upcoming HomePod last Friday, developers have been discovering more specs for the smart speaker, along with confirming details about the iPhone 8. Today, we’re learning a few more things about HomePod’s RAM and display…

AirPods

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith shared last week that HomePod will run a full iOS stack and uses a shell app called SoundBoard. He also mentioned more specifics about the display/touch surface stating “The center part of the HomePod surface appears to be an LED matrix and not just big LEDs—could perhaps display shapes/symbols.”

Today Troughton-Smith retweeted the findings of another developer who noticed that HomePod’s display will come in at 272 x 340 and the smart speaker will feature 1GB RAM. While that might not sound like much, it will likely be plenty for the more limited feature set of HomePod along with Apple’s optimization of its hardware and software.

While we’re still about four months away from HomePod’s December release, we’ll likely continue hearing more details about the premium smart speaker as developers keep digging through its firmware.

HomePod has a “screen” of 272×340 and 1GB RAM cc @stroughtonsmith pic.twitter.com/IviOcwRY9n — Avery Magnotti (@citrusui) July 31, 2017

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: