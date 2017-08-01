Spark email client for Mac gains new Smart Search features, better performance

Readdle is out with a new update to Spark for Mac that brings new Smart Search features to the desktop email client. Spark 1.3 delivers a new way to easily find files, attachments, and other message content from emails with a visual indicator of where content is in an email.

The new version also brings performance improvements that make Spark run smoother on Macs, and Snoozed messages will sync between devices when using Spark for iOS and macOS.

Check out the full release notes below:

What’s New in Version 1.3.0 We’re constantly working to make Spark better for you. This time Spark gets SUPER Search! Fast, smart and easy to use – those are the main criteria of the perfect search for email. The new Spark for Mac has all of them. – Super fast search experiences; – Relevant and smart suggestions; – Instant access to files and attachments; – Searches using human language; – Beautiful visual representations; You get visual representation of your search queries with smart suggestions for faster and easier searches. When you search for a specific attachment, Spark highlights it for you and opens the exact email message (even within the thread) with that attachment. Other notable improvements: – Snoozed emails are now synced across all your devices; – Reduced CPU consumption; – Fixed an issue with screenshots pasted into composer from clipboard; – Improved memory usage; – Improved disk usage; – Improved Quit dialog behaviour. We are working on adding integrations with other Readdle and 3rd party apps. More updates are coming soon!

Spark for Mac is available for free on the Mac App Store.