It’s not just AAPL stock that’s up – its suppliers are also reaping the benefits

Apple’s decent Q3 results and – especially – its Q4 guidance have seen its stock climb to an all-time high as of this morning’s opening. It opened at $159.68, more than 6% up on yesterday’s close as the company predicted strong sales in Q4 …

NordVPN

Strong demand for Apple products isn’t just good news for the Cupertino company, of course: it also signals healthy orders for its suppliers. Reuters reports that a wide range of asian suppliers saw their own shares rise in response to Apple’s earnings call.

Asian tech shares rallied on Wednesday on the back of Apple’s robust earnings, with hopes the iPhone maker’s fortunes will help boost sales of the region’s hardware component suppliers ahead of the new iPhone launch.

At the low end, iPhone assembler Foxconn saw its stock price increase by 1.7% to T$119.50. At the high end, LG Innotek – which makes dual camera modules for Apple – saw a 10.7% increase.

Other companies whose stock price climbed included camera lens-maker Largan Precision, component manufacturer Catcher Technology, wireless chip designer Mediatek and passive electronic components maker Murata.

Not all of Apple’s suppliers have been faring quite so well of late. Chip designer Imagination Tech had to put itself up for sale after Apple advised that it would in future be designing its own GPUs, and Qualcomm is involved in a bitterly-fought legal battle as Apple seeks to reduce the patent royalties it pays to the wireless chip-maker.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: