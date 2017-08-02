Lyft is matching Apple Pay donations from riders to charity programs this month

Lyft recently launched a charitable program called Round Up & Donate, and all through August the ride sharing service will be matching donations made with Apple Pay.

Round Up & Donate is an opt-in program that lets you choose from a variety of charitable organizations to support when you use the service. Your fare is rounded up to the nearest dollar amount, and the difference is donated to the organization you choose.

Now Lyft is promoting the charity program by matching all donations made using Apple Pay. As a rider all you have to do is opt in to Round Up & Donate and pay with Apple Pay when you take a ride.

Lyft says you’ll need Apple Pay selected as your default payment method after you’ve opted in to Round Up & Donate, and the rest is on them.

Tap your photo in the app to access the menu.

In the ‘Settings’ tab, opt in to Round Up & Donate and select a cause.

In the ‘Payment’ tab, tap ‘Personal,’ and select Apple Pay as your default payment method.

Every time you ride, we’ll round up your fare to the nearest dollar, and all month long your donation will be matched to the cause you choose.

Supported groups include Girls Who Code, Habitat for Humanity, World Wildlife Fund, USO, Human Rights Campaign, and ACLU Foundation.

If you’re not a Lyft rider, you can still use Apple Pay to make charitable donations easily from 18 organizations in the United States and more in the UK.

Lyft for iOS is available for free on the App Store.

