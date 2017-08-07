France and Germany to address tax loopholes used by Apple & other tech companies

France and Germany will follow the lead of other countries and look into tax loopholes used by Apple and other tech companies, according to a new report today from Bloomberg. Both countries plan on introducing proposals to address the tax issues next month:

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

France will propose the “simpler rules” for a “real taxation” of tech firms at a meeting of European Union officials due mid-September in Tallinn, Estonia, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in an interview in his Paris office on Friday, complaining that Europe-wide initiatives are proving too slow… Germany and France discussed tax issues at a joint cabinet meeting last month and Germany can be expected to discuss specific proposals after its national election on Sept. 24, Denis Kolberg, a finance ministry spokesman, told reporters in Berlin on Monday.

The upcoming proposals from Germany and France follow a decision from EU antitrust regulators last year that allowed Ireland to recover 13 billion euros in illegal tax benefits from Apple.

France and Germany, the report explains, will also push for a broader aligning of tax systems among the 19 eurozone states.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: