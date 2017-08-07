T-Mobile announces new discounted Unlimited plan for people 55+

T-Mobile announced today a new promotion that gives users 55-years-old or older a discounted wireless plan. Starting August 9th, the carrier is offering those users two lines of T-Mobile ONE Unlimited for just $60 including taxes and fees with Autopay.

With that, customers get unlimited talk, text and 4G LTE as well as other T-Mobile ONE perks such as international support in Mexico and Canada, Gogo Inflight WiFi, and more.

Here’s a typical John Legere quote on the new plans:

“For years, the carriers have been patronizing the generation that invented wireless. They thank these mobile pioneers by selling dumbed down ‘senior’ plans with exactly zero data and — get this — night and weekend minutes! That’s not just idiotic — it’s insulting!” said Legere. “Today, the Un-carrier ends this ridiculousness with T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+ — an offer that recognizes how Boomers and beyond actually use their smartphones!”

Here are some of the additional T-Mobile ONE benefits you get with this plan:

Simple Global: unlimited text and data roaming and low flat-rate calling in 140+ countries and destinations

Mobile Without Borders: talk, text and surf in Mexico and Canada like you’re at home

Gogo Inflight: get unlimited texting all flight long and 1 free hour of smartphone Wi-Fi on all Gogo-equipped domestic flights

DIGITS: use your T-Mobile number on compatible phones, tablets and PCs, and use multiple numbers on one device

Mobile Hotspot: connect all your devices to the internet with included tethering data

Hotspot: connect all your devices to the internet with included tethering data Un-contract : only you have the power to change the price you pay

: only you have the power to change the price you pay Carrier Freedom: T-Mobile helps cover your switching costs

T-Mobile Tuesdays: get thanked with free stuff every week just for being a customer

More details are available in T-Mobile’s full press release below:

A New Reason to Get a Fake ID: Introducing T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+

The Un-carrier launches unlimited for a generation of rule breakers. Now, for Americans age 55+, two lines of T-Mobile ONE are just $60 — all on America’s best unlimited network

Bellevue, Washington — August 7, 2017 — The Un-carrier just did it again — eliminating a huge pain point for a generation of rule breakers that gave us the Mobile Era. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) CEO and President John Legere just announced T-Mobile ONE™ Unlimited 55+, giving Americans age 55 and up the wireless they truly deserve. Starting August 9, qualified customers can get two lines of T-Mobile ONE — America’s best unlimited on America’s best unlimited network — for just $60, taxes and fees included, with Autopay. And that comes with unlimited talk, text and 4G LTE data along with great T-Mobile ONE benefits, making T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+ the best deal — hands down — for today’s modern, mobile adults age 55+. It’s such a sweet deal that we’re checking IDs!

T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+ is the Un-carrier’s response to the way carriers treat the generation that created today’s wireless industry. The carriers’ insulting “senior plans” come with dumbed down phones and even more dumbed down plans, and the carriers give empty nesters no choice but to pay nearly 60% more per line when the kids move out and off the wireless plan. This generation deserves better!

“For years, the carriers have been patronizing the generation that inventedwireless. They thank these mobile pioneers by selling dumbed down ‘senior’ plans with exactly zero data and — get this — night and weekend minutes! That’s not just idiotic — it’s insulting!” said Legere. “Today, the Un-carrier ends this ridiculousness with T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+ — an offer that recognizes how Boomers and beyond actually use their smartphones!”

Right now, there are more than 93 million Americans in the U.S. over age 55,1and the vast majority (74 percent) of them have a smartphone. And that number keeps growing. In addition, Boomers spend an average of 149 minutes a day on their smartphones — about as much as smartphone-obsessed Millennials at 171 minutes per day.2 In fact, the majority of those 55+ say a smartphone is the #1 way they connect with family and friends.3

Carrier Formula: Patronize & Monetize Boomers are the most long-term and loyal wireless customers, and yet, the carriers treat this generation like they’re stuck in the past. The carriers’ dumbed down phones and patronizing ‘senior’ plans assume they still live in a time before smartphones or the internet. AT&T’s ultra-patronizing “Senior Nation” Plan gives subscribers just 200 anytime minutes and 500 night & weekend minutes — and ZERO data. In fact, it’s limited only to basic phones only. No smartphones or tablets allowed. For real. We are not making this up.

If that weren’t bad enough, the carriers demand you pay a higher price per line as soon as the kids move out and off the family plan. For example, moms and dads on Verizon who were once paying $45 each for four lines of unlimited (and getting slower) data — plus all those Verizon taxes and fees — could see the cost for each line jump to over $70 when they switch to just two lines. It’s just as bad for families on AT&T, who could see a nearly 60 percent price jump per line. With the carriers, customers have little or no choice — pay higher prices per line when the kids move off the family plan. Period. With T-Mobile, the choice is all yours. Choose T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+ to get unlimited wireless and pay an even lower price per line.

The simple fact is that the carriers’ ‘senior’ plans simply don’t make sense for most of today’s modern, mobile adults. Nobody wants to be patronized with dumbed-down phones and limited services. And everyone wants a fair price that doesn’t require splitting the bill each month.

Un-carrier Formula: Give More Without Asking for More With T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+, it’s just $50 for the first line of T-Mobile ONE and $10 for your second line with unlimited everything after $5 per line Autopay discount. Taxes & fees included. In short, it’s the wireless deal that the generation who created the Mobile Era deserve.

And, T-Mobile ONE includes great Un-carrier benefits at no extra cost, like:

Simple Global: unlimited text and data roaming and low flat-rate calling in 140+ countries and destinations

Mobile Without Borders: talk, text and surf in Mexico and Canada like you’re at home

Gogo Inflight: get unlimited texting all flight long and 1 free hour of smartphone Wi-Fi on all Gogo-equipped domestic flights

DIGITS: use your T-Mobile number on compatible phones, tablets and PCs, and use multiple numbers on one device

Mobile Hotspot: connect all your devices to the internet with included tethering data

Hotspot: connect all your devices to the internet with included tethering data Un-contract : only you have the power to change the price you pay

: only you have the power to change the price you pay Carrier Freedom: T-Mobile helps cover your switching costs

T-Mobile Tuesdays: get thanked with free stuff every week just for being a customer

Expanding the Un-carrier Revolution With today’s announcement, T-Mobile is taking the fight to one of the carriers’ last strongholds. Among Americans age 55+, Verizon and AT&T collectively control nearly 81 percent of the postpaid wireless market. In contrast, just 8 percent of this group are with T-Mobile, compared to the Un-carrier’s 18 percent of all US wireless customers. That’s a LOT of people getting taken advantage of by the Duopoly — and a lot of people who can benefit from the Un-carrier.

“When this generation was getting their first phones, AT&T and Verizon were the only real options—and the Duopoly has been taking advantage of them ever since!” said Legere. “Where the Duopoly sees another group to patronize and monetize, we see an opportunity to bring the Un-carrier revolution to more people not getting the service or respect they deserve.”

To get all this Un-carrier goodness and more, starting August 9, new customers age 55 and older can simply stop by your local T-Mobile store to sign up (we’re serious about checking those IDs*). Current eligible customers can get T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+ by calling 1.800.TMOBILE, going to https://www.t-mobile.comor visiting a local retail store.

*Don’t even think about trying a fake ID, Gen Xers and Millennials. We see you.

