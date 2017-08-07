Verizon launches Up loyalty program with free Apple Music and other rewards

If you’re a Verizon customer, you can score up to four months of free Apple Music and other perks using the new Verizon Up reward program. Verizon Up lets subscribers earn free rewards just for being a customer.

Once you enroll for free using the My Verizon app, just pay your phone bill each month to earn a reward for every $300 spent. This includes both your monthly phone bill as well as device charges and other items that you can charge to your bill.

Verizon Up will include six new reward options each month starting with free Apple Music and other perks:

Apple Music: 4 months free for new subscribers and existing subscribers receive an extra month free

JetBlue: 20% off R/T flight and 1,000 TrueBlue loyalty points

HBO NOW: first 3 months of a subscription

Apple Music offers three months of free access for first-time subscribers and costs $9.99/month after that so the promotion nets a free month.

Verizon is also launching a limited promotion to offer Up members access to special seats at Lady Gaga’s U.S. tour with more entertainment rewards promised:

Everyday Rewards: Free services and discounts to some of today’s hottest brands such as: Amazon, Headspace, Boxed, Electronic Arts and DonorsChoose.org.

Free services and discounts to some of today’s hottest brands such as: Amazon, Headspace, Boxed, Electronic Arts and DonorsChoose.org. Verizon Rewards – Bank up to $10 towards your next Verizon device purchase, save up these rewards and it could total $240 off your next device, discounts on accessories and bonus data (1GB or 2GB).

– Bank up to towards your next Verizon device purchase, save up these rewards and it could total off your next device, discounts on accessories and bonus data (1GB or 2GB). Super Tickets: Access to the most sought after events in sports, music and entertainment such as NFL and Broadway shows.

Access to the most sought after events in sports, music and entertainment such as NFL and Broadway shows. Dream Tickets: once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as tickets to NFL events including Kickoff in New England, 2018 Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LII.

Verizon subscribers can join Verizon Up for free using the My Verizon mobile app. You can find out more about Verizon Up here.

