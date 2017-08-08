Foursquare’s Swarm 5.0 update brings personal timeline of check-ins

Foursquare’s check-in focused app, Swarm, got a major visual and user experience update today. The changes bring a focus to a timeline view of check-ins, new categories, and an overall updated UI.

AmazonBasics Nylon Braided Lightning Cable

Upon launching the app, users are now presented with a small interactive map and a timeline of personal check-ins directly below. It acts as a “where I’ve been” journal taking users on “leisurely scrolls down memory lane”. The Swarm 5.0 update also clearly distinguishes between personal and friend check-ins with two different views.

This latest iteration of the Swarm app brings a more personalized feel to the check-in application, versus just being “another social app”.

What’s New in Version 5.0 Say hello to Swarm 5.0. The best way to keep track of the places you go! We’ve been working on a fresh look this Summer, and are ready to show it off. Here’s what’s new and improved: • Your history, front and center. It’s now easier than ever to see all of your check-ins in one place. Less taps, more leisurely scrolls down memory lane. • 100 Collectible Categories, each paired with a Collectible Sticker. Chances are you just got A LOT of new ones added to your Sticker book, make sure to check ‘em out. • A snazzy new look for your profile. Not only can you quickly access all of your stats about where you go and what you do, but also your check-in map is now SHAREABLE. (We’re really excited about this one.) • Wait, did you not realize you could actually tap on the map on your profile?? Take a look. Every time you check in, we drop a pin for you. Reminisce on that vacation to Paris, family road trip, or all of the local coffee shops you’ve visited on a much more macro, memorable level. Lifelogging has never been so simple. Get out there, check in, have fun, and Swarm on.

The Swarm 5.0 update is available for free from the iOS App Store now.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: