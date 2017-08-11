9to5Toys Lunch Break: BeatsX Wireless Headphones $80, up to $525 off MacBook Pro, iPhone 7 Plus case $2, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy and B&H take up to $525 off 2016 MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

AmazonBasics iPhone 7 Plus Slim Case for under $2 Prime shipped, more

iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB is back down to $320 shipped in all colors (Reg. $399)

iTunes $50 gift card for $45 with email delivery – save 10% on apps, movies and more!

Grab a $249 discount on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air

Apple 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar gets $150 discount (Tax NY/NJ only)

Readdle celebrates 10th anniversary w/ up to 50% off its most popular apps

9to5Rewards: Colorware custom skins for iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and more

MORE NEW DEALS:

APC 84VA UPS w/ 2 outlets & power pack hits Amazon low at $41 (Reg. up to $100)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Here is the “world’s very first charge and play case” for Nintendo Switch

Klove Knob is a digital kitchen assistant that takes the guesswork out of cooking