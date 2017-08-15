Twelve South unveils matte black aluminum Curve stand for MacBook

Twelve South is out today with a newly designed MacBook Pro stand called Curve. Designed specifically for modern Apple notebooks, Curve features two padded arms with lips on either side that hold your MacBook in place without blocking the lid opening.

Curve sports a sleek matte black coat of paint over sturdy aluminum to securely elevate MacBooks (especially space gray models) in style, and Twelve South says 70% of the notebook base is exposed for proper cooling during use.

The base elevates your MacBook display a full 6.5-inches for improved ergonomics when used with an external mouse and keyboard or a second display setup.

Twelve South fans may recognize Curve as the modern take on the original, translucent plastic iCurve from 2003. The new Curve notebook stand updates the aesthetics to complement modern MacBooks.

Curve is available for $49.99 starting today from Twelve South and in select Best Buy stores. For more options, Twelve South also offers the height-adjustable HiRise for MacBook ($69.99) while AmazonBasics offers a simple laptop stand in either black or silver ($19.99).