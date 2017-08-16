AT&T brings back DirecTV Now deal offering free Apple TV w/ 3 month prepaid subscription

When first launched last year, DirecTV Now offered new subscribers a free Apple TV when they prepaid for three months of service, but the deal was limited time only. Today, however, AT&T announced that it’s bringing that promotion back for a short period of time.

The promotion offers new DirecTV Now subscribers a free Apple TV when they prepay for three months of the streaming TV service. One difference, however, is that you can’t redeem this deal online. Instead, you’ll have to head to an AT&T retail store or call the company.

As of August 16, 2017, the DIRECTV NOW $0 Apple TV offer is available for new customers who purchase DIRECTV NOW service at an AT&T Retail, Authorized Retail or through an AT&T Call center.

This is a pretty solid deal. You can prepay for three months of the $35 DirecTV Now tier for a total of $105, which is $44 off the normal price of the Apple TV.

Here’s some more fine print:

The DIRECTV NOW $0 Apple TV offer will not be offered online or through the DIRECTV NOW application.

Offer is only available while supplies last.

You will receive a confirmation e-mail with the tracking info and estimates delivery date. If the device is damaged during shipping, you can contact our shipping team at 866-212-0389. Devices ship within 2-3 weeks of placing an order.

Offer is stackable with the $25 video loyalty credit (AT&T unlimited plus/choice plans), which will be available after the 3-mo. pre-paid period.

If you’ve been thinking about a DirecTV Now subscription, this promotion represents a good time to hop in. In addition to the Apple TV deal, DirecTV is also poised to gain a handful of new features soon, including cloud DVR, live TV pausing, an interface overhaul, and more.

Head to AT&T’s website now for all the details on the DirecTV Now + Apple TV promotion.

