Apple expands office space beyond its yet to be filled Apple Park

While some employees have moved into Apple Park, work is still under way on the new campus. Despite Apple Park providing 2.8 million square feet of office space, Apple is continuing to expand its room for employees with construction underway in two new leased buildings in Santa Clara.

Shared today by The Mercury News, the two buildings are relatively small, totaling 77,000 square feet of space. However, this continued expansion is just another sign that Apple’s hiring growth isn’t slowing down. There are currently an estimated 25,000 employees in the Santa Clara Valley, and some think those employees could double to 50,000 in the coming years.

Near the two new leased buildings, Apple has another 105,000 square foot building, along with another collection of spaces that total almost another 300,000 square feet. Those close to the matter believe Apple won’t leave any of its spaces unfilled.

Tech and realty experts believe Apple is likely to fill up unused offices at its campus on Infinite Loop in Cupertino even as employees transfer to the spaceship campus.

Per Apple’s Job Creation webpage the company has 80,000 employees, although it’s likely it has increased since the last update. Among the details, Apple has seen 1,500% employee growth since 1998. But the growth isn’t just on Apple’s home turf, it’s seen a 28 times increase in employment outside of California since 2000.

