New Carpool Karaoke ads star Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Jada Pinkett Smith

Apple tonight has shared two new ads for its original spin-off, Carpool Karaoke. The new videos promote the upcoming episodes that will be available next week. The first ad features Miley Cyrus, and the second Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps are some of Apple’s first forays into originally produced content. While they may have gotten off to a rocky start, Apple has readied a $1 billion budget to ‘procure and produce’ original content over the coming year. While $1 billion may sound like a lot, it’s still much less than Amazon and Netflix spend, and insignificant compared to Apple’s cash reserves.

Notably, in the trailer featuring Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, the duo seems to be promoting their summer movie, Girls Trip. The film came out last month on the 21st so their episode might be airing a few weeks later than originally planned. Carpool Karaoke’s ‘later this year’ delay may have contributed to that.

In the second trailer, we see Miley Cyrus and her entire family going out on the town together. Besides the expected in-car sing-along, the group travels to a photo studio to get family photos taken.