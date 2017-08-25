9to5Rewards: Plox Levitating Star Wars Death Star Bluetooth Speaker [Giveaway]

- Aug. 25th 2017 11:03 am PT

Another week has come to a close, which means it’s 9to5Rewards time. This go around we’ve partnered with Plox to give away its Levitating Star Wars Death Star Bluetooth Speaker. This thing is a must-have for any fan of the franchise and has a $200 value. Head below to find out how you can win.

Plox uses a clever magnetic design that literally allows this speaker to float in mid-air while playing your favorite tunes. The Death Star actually slowly spins in place, which is a really cool party trick or just fun to sit and look at. Here are the full details:

This officially licensed collectible was designed by Star Wars fans for Star Wars fans. The gravity-defying orb levitates in mid-air above the base using Plox’s Force Technology. Unleash your inner Sci-Fi fanatic with the Plox levitating Death Star speaker. It rotates above a magnetic base to mimic weightless movement, and the 5W orb produces 360 degrees of uncompromising, high-quality sound. The Plox levitating Death Star speaker connects with Bluetooth technology and performs up to 5 hours of continuous playback.

Congratulations to @codymsutherland, our winner of the Clockwork Synergy giveaway.

HOW TO ENTER?

