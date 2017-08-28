Apple takes over Beddit sleep tracking customer support following acquisition

Apple earlier this year acquired popular sleep tracking platform Beddit for an undisclosed amount. While the company has remained independent in its product offerings, it today updated its website to direct customer service requests through Apple…

The change was first noted by Bloomberg. If you head to Beddit’s customer support webpage, you’ll see that it now asks users to contact Apple for help:

Beddit is now part of Apple. Contact Apple for support.

The change isn’t incredibly notable, but it does signal that Apple is seemingly keeping the Beddit platform alive and operational for users. As Beddit said at the time of the acquisition, customer data is also handled by Apple in accordance with its privacy policy.

Beddit is unique in that it also sells sleep tracking hardware. For instance, the company sells its Beddit 3 Sleep Monitor, which is placed underneath a bed sheet for more accurate sleep tracking. The product is sold via Apple’s online store

Apple initially acquired Beddit back in May for an undisclosed sum. We still don’t know too much about the acquisition, but Apple has seemingly been working to add sleep tracking to Apple Watch “for years” according to Bloomberg. Sleep tracking is one of the most often requested features for Apple Watch and many users have turned to third-party solutions like Beddit.

As for what eventually comes of sleep tracking on Apple Watch remains to be seen. The talent acquired in the Beddit deal, however, is almost certainly being put to use.

