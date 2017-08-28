Hulu adding The CW to its Live TV plan soon

Hulu announced today that it has signed an agreement to carry The CW on its recently launched Live TV plan. Hulu Live TV lets subscribers view movies and TV shows on supported channels through Hulu’s app like traditional cable.

Sony A6500

Hulu says its deal with The CW will support both primetime TV shows as well as local programming for Live TV subscribers. Video on demand access to current TV shows will also be available through the Live TV plan.

Hulu doesn’t share exactly when The CW will appear on its Live TV service beyond ‘the coming months’, but it sounds like the channel will be available in time for new shows to debut in the fall:

Subscribers to Hulu’s live service will have live access to The CW’s popular programming, including the new fall series Valor and Dynasty; the new hit series Riverdale and the long-running fan favorite Supernatural; popular DC titles Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow and The Flash; and the network’s critically-acclaimed Jane The Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

The CW marks the fifth major broadcast network to join the service after ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX. Hulu also recently gained an add-on subscription option for HBO and Cinemax. Hulu Live TV is available from $39.99/month on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. A beta version of the service recently launched on Mac browsers as well.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: