Hulu launches beta version of live TV for Mac and PC browsers

When Hulu first launched its live TV service in May, users weren’t able to watch in a browser, and needed to use an Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, or a few other devices.

In a blog post today, Hulu says that it has heard its customers and didn’t want to make users wait any longer for this capability.

So rather than wait until we’ve finalized our new Web experience, we’re opening up a basic version to Hulu’s live TV plan subscribers so they can stream live TV via their browsers.

To watch on the web, follow these steps from Hulu:

Ensure your browser and operating system meets these minimum requirements: Supported browsers include Internet Explorer 10 or above, Firefox 15 or above, Safari 5 or above, Chrome, or Edge

Supported operating systems include Microsoft Windows 7 or above, Macintosh OS X 10.6 or above Sign in to your account on hulu.com Hover over your account name in the top-right corner Select Watch Hulu with Live TV Beta Enable location services for your browser. If you’re not prompted to do so automatically, here’s how for Safari, Chrome, and Internet Explorer. Enjoy!

For more details on Hulu’s new browser beta and to give the company feedback, check out this help page.

Earlier today Hulu also announced that it will be eliminating the separate Hulu with Live TV iOS app and adding that functionality into the main iOS Hulu app. However, for the time being, both are available.

