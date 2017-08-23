Hulu dropping Live TV iOS app, incorporating functionality into main app

Hulu has announced that it is dropping its standalone Live TV app, and instead bringing this functionality into its main app …

Heads up! We are saying goodbye to our Hulu with Live TV app so you can have all your TV in one place. We will soon unify the two Hulu apps currently available in the Apple App Store, Hulu with Live TV and Hulu, into one great on-demand and live TV viewing experience.

For now, the Live TV app still exists, with some UI improvements detailed below, but the company says that it will soon be gone ‘for good.’

You can now change the formatting of Closed Captions and subtitles. Get creative with size, font and color, go for it! No more tap, tap, tap. If you’d like to go back anywhere on the Hulu app, swipe from the left edge of the screen to the right.”

Hulu’s live TV service launched back in May, offering more than 50 channels from $40 per month. Its on-demand service recently got nearly 3,000 new TV show episodes through a deal with 20th Century Fox.

Hulu and Hulu with Live TV are both free downloads from the App Store.

