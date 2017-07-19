Hulu picks up nearly 3,000 episodes through 20th Century Fox TV deal

Hulu announced a new TV deal with 20th Century Fox that brings “nearly 3,000 episodes of hit comedies, popular dramas and iconic series” to the subscription video service. Hulu says the new episodes will appear on the service over the coming weeks and include these shows among others:

Hit Comedies: How I Met Your Mother, Raising Hope, The Bernie Mac Show, Better Off Ted, Reba, Life in Pieces Long-Running Dramas: NYPD Blue, Bones, Glee, Burn Notice, White Collar, The Practice Iconic Series: M*A*S*H, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, St. Elsewhere, Hill Street Blues, The Bob Newhart Show Fan Favorites: Don’t Trust the B—in Apartment 23, The Grinder, Blue Collar, Saving Grace, Lie To Me, Graceland Cult Hits: Dollhouse, Wilfred, The Glades

The new deal follows a similar agreement between Hulu and 20th Century Fox last week to deliver the complete series of several animated shows:

As of today, Hulu is the exclusive subscription video on-demand home to the full run of Emmy-winning comedy, Bob’s Burgers, as well as home to all seasons of The Cleveland Show. The deal will also bring hit shows including the complete library of Futurama and all past seasons of American Dad! to Hulu in the coming weeks.

Hulu subscribers also recently gained the ability to add access to both HBO and Cinemax premium video channels as $14.99/month and $9.99/month add-ons.

Back in May, Hulu launched its new Live TV service as well which offers access to live TV streaming on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV from $39.99/month and includes the $7.99/month on-demand service.

