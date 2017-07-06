You can now subscribe to HBO through Hulu for $14.99/month

Hulu is gaining HBO as a new channel add-on for $14.99/month for subscribers starting today. The new HBO add-on is available for Hulu subscribers with any subscription plan and will unlock live and on-demand movies and TV shows.

Beginning today, viewers using the new Hulu experience can stream all of HBO’s critically-acclaimed, award-winning series, blockbuster theatrical movies, documentaries, sports, and comedy and music specials – both live and on demand – directly within the new Hulu experience by adding the premium channel to their service for $14.99 per month.

In addition to adding an option to subscribe to HBO, Hulu is also offering access to the Cinemax movie channel for $9.99/month. Hulu also says HBO add-on customers will be able to access HBO’s standalone streaming app called HBO NOW without an additional charge. (HBO NOW on its own costs the same $14.99/month without commitment.)

Finally, Hulu says its HBO partnership will include access to even more channels from the premium network soon:

Additional live channels HBO 2, HBO Family, HBO Latino, HBO Comedy, HBO Signature HD, HBO Zone, MoreMAX HD, ActionMAX HD, ThrillerMAX HD, MovieMAX HD, 5StarMAX HD and OuterMAX HD will become available within the add-ons to Hulu viewers in the coming weeks.

Hulu offers a range of subscription plans starting at $7.99/month for on-demand movies and TV shows all the way up to $39.99/month for live TV streaming. You can watch Hulu from iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and the web.

