Samsung’s massive 49-inch curved widescreen monitor has HDR, 144Hz refresh, more

Today at its “Your New Normal” event at IFA 2017, Samsung highlighted the world’s largest QLED gaming monitor (which it showed off back in June. While the new monitor is geared to gaming, this new monster could be an awesome addition to a variety of setups.

Samsung calls its new CHG90 curved widescreen monitor “super ultra-wide”,coming in at 49-inches with a 32:9 aspect ratio. The curved 1800R panel is designed to immerse users in gaming and other content.

Other headline features of this beast include HDR, a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD’s Radeon FreeSync 2 support, and the ability to produce a billion shades of color with its Quantum Dot Technology.

The display is 3940×1080 pixels which is basically the equivalent of 2 1080P displays stitched together. Almost like a seamless Bloomberg terminal.

Seen another way, this is basically a huge 4K display cut in half horizontally.

As for I/O on the CHG90 you’ll find 2 HDMI ports, 1 DisplayPort, 1 Mini DisplayPort, a USB hub with 2 Type-A and 1 Type-B, and 3 audio ports. It’s a bummer that not even one USB-C port found its way onto this monitor.

The 49-inch QLED monitor comes in at $1,500 and should be shipping to customers toward the end of September. You can order directly from Samsung and the monitor is also showing up on Amazon, although not yet available for pre-order.

While $1,500 may sound expensive, when you look at everything the CHG90 brings to the table compared to other ultra-wide screen monitors, Samsung has this 49-inch display priced pretty competitively. Check out Samsung’s website for more details on the CHG90.

If you happen to be looking for something in the sub 30-inch size, but would still like to go with a curved monitor, you can find some solid options in the $200 to $250 range.

