Contrast launches Weather Atlas, designed with the iPhone 8 in mind

From the team behind Launch Center Pro and Contact Center, comes a new weather app built with the upcoming iPhone 8 in mind. Weather Atlas is a new weather app that puts granular geographical data at the forefront of the experience.

Stay secure on the go with NordVPN - 72% off a 2 year plan

Weather Atlas includes all the basics that you’d expect from an application in this category: temperature, conditions, and hourly breakdowns are all available within the app or the included widgets. However, Weather Atlas takes the experience a bit further by including the option for multiple layers of weather data. Not only is there the basic standard and cloud layers, but you can also visualize the weather in temperature, humidity, and precipitation layers. I found myself skimming through the warning layers often to check the radars on the wind, thunderstorm and tornadoes, and floods around the country.

One of the standout features built into Weather Atlas is the use of theme customization. The application includes multiple app icons to help it standout on your device’s home screen. If the in-app weather icons aren’t to your liking, Weather Atlas also includes a few more to pick from. According to Contrast, they have even more in the works as well.

Weather Atlas is built on a subtle design choice of utilizing a bottom navigation bar. This keeps all the controls right within thumbs reach and gives the weather map a prominent view. The Weather Atlas UI design becomes obvious in the context of the upcoming iPhone 8. The latest reports have indicated that the upcoming device will focus on gesture navigation to support the thin-bezel design. By building out an application with primary controls near where the bottom, Weather Atlas is one-step ahead in creating a more comfortable experience for upcoming iPhone 8 users.

Weather Atlas is available now as a free download in the iOS App Store now. An in-app subscription unlocks the additional themes and weather data layers. Contrast has noted that the app is US-only for now, and they’ll look to expand globally as feasible.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: