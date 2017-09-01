9to5Rewards: WD’s new My Cloud 4TB Storage Solution [Giveaway]

This week we’ve partnered with Western Digital to give away its just announced My Cloud Home 4TB storage solution. Just released on Wednesday, this new hard drive offers fully wireless backups of your devices and more. Head below to learn how you could win one for yourself.

Priced at $200, Western Digital’s new My Cloud Home storage system acts as your own Dropbox-like service anywhere you go. That means you’ll be able to access your data on-the-go via the smartphone app or MyCloud.com.

Easy to use, the My Cloud Home storage device plugs directly into your Wi-Fi router at home so you can save all your digital content in one central place. Automatically back up the photos and videos on your phone, and wirelessly back up and sync your PC and Mac computers and cloud accounts. Just plug the device into your Wi-Fi router and use your smartphone to set up. No computer necessary. No monthly fee required.

