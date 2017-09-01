9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy Labor Day Event, Apple $1 Indie App Game Sale, 2017 iPad Pro LTE $100 off, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s Cellular-enabled 2017 iPad Pro gets $100 discount, from $680 shipped

Save on Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB in all colors: $390 (Reg. $459)

IFA 2017:

Sphero’s latest Star Wars iPhone-controlled droids include R2-D2 and BB-8

Street Fighter IV Champion Edition for iOS hits lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $5)

Review: RAVPower 15000mAh Solar Charger is a versatile option for on-the-go lifestyles

Hands-on: Optoma’s UHD60 4K UHD projector is super sharp and only $1,999 [Video]

9to5Rewards: Plox Levitating Star Wars Death Star Bluetooth Speaker [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Amazon’s online Whole Foods store is now live as upcoming plans take shape

Nintendo Switch Indie Showcase: No More Heroes, Super Meat Boy Forever, more

Unique kitchen gadgets you’ll want to use starting at just $30