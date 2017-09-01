Apple announces Simi Valley store to permanently close on September 15th

In an update to its retail website, Apple has noted that its 11-year-old location in Simi Valley, California, will be permanently shuttered on September 15th. The closure will occur just after the introduction of the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone Edition, but likely before the new models officially go on sale.

Apple’s statement regarding the store’s closure simply reads:

Thank you for over 10 great years. The last day we will be open is September 15. Please visit apple.com/retail to find the nearest store.

No further explanation for the sudden announcement is provided, but one factor may be declining traffic to the Simi Valley Town Center where the store is located. Retailer Macy’s announced the closure of one of its locations in Simi Valley earlier this year. Customers who frequented the shopping center have no shortage of choice when it comes to finding a new location; Apple The Oaks is just a few miles away, and several other locations reside within its vicinity on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

Over the past few years, Apple has focused on transforming its retail experience, majorly redesigning many locations and refreshing others. Just last a month, we detailed Apple’s newest location in Madison, WI at the Hilldale Shopping Center. The changes come under retail chief Angela Ahrendts, who has spearheaded new in-store initiatives such as “Today At Apple”.

