Need some legacy ports? OWC’s 13-port Thunderbolt 3 dock is shipping and even includes Firewire

After first being slated for availability in February earlier this year, OWC’s 13-port Thunderbolt 3 dock is now finally available for purchase.

Coming in at a reasonable $299, OWC’s dock gives Thunderbolt 3 users a wide array of connectivity options that might have been removed from Apple’s latest Macs. On the front of the dock you’ll find an SD Card Reader, 3.5mm Audio In/Out, and a USB Type-A 3.1 Gen. 1 port.

On the back of the dock are 4 more USB 3.1 Gen. 1 ports, an S/PDIF (digital audio), FireWire 800, Gigabit Ethernet, 2 – Thunderbolt 3 ports, Mini DisplayPort, and the power input. You can connect two 4K displays at 60hz to the dock using the TB3/USB-C ports or three displays at lower resolutions by combining the Thunderbolt 3 ports with the mini DisplayPort.

OWC’s Thunderbolt 3 dock comes in Silver and Space Gray and includes a 2-year warranty. Interestingly enough, OWC doesn’t seem to mention what power output its new dock offers, but we would expect at least 87W that the 2016 and later 15-inch MacBook Pro requires. We’ll reach out to OWC and update with any new info.

[Update: OWC says that its Thunderbolt 3 dock provides 60W of power delivery. This won’t be any issue for 13-inch MacBook Pro owners, but those with the 15-inch model will find charging to be slower than normal]

You can find OWC’s new Thunderbolt 3 dock on Amazon for $299 shipped, directly from OWC and also B&H Photo.