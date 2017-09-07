Pebble watch creator wants your iPhone to charge your AirPods

Okay, I’m not sure this is what people had in mind when they suggested bundling AirPods with the iPhone. Pebble smartwatch founder Eric Migicovsky and friends are back with a new Kickstarter campaign for the PodCase, an iPhone battery case that also stores and charges your AirPods.

PodCase’s Kickstarter campaign is quickly receiving funding from a couple dozen backers with over $2000 raised toward the $300,000 goal and a month to go. If the crowdfunding campaign is fully backed, early bird backers will snag PodCase for $79 while the dual charging case will retail for $99 if it ships.

It’s a novel idea for sure: a 2500 mAh charging case fit for either the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus that charges over USB-C and stores and charges AirPods when not in use. Charging your AirPods from your iPhone has potential.

But, for me, the AirPods charging case is perfectly fine to manage without adding a bulky (and tall) case to the iPhone itself. It’s also probably not a good idea to commit to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus form factor with the iPhone 8 just around the corner even if PodCase has plans to make a model for the new iPhone.

There’s also the whole losing AirPods thing. Mine feel safe in my ears and in the charging case, but I wouldn’t want them hanging on my iPhone which goes in and out of my pocket and gets moved about all day long.

If you’re still sold on PodCase, you can participate in the Kickstarter campaign here. As always, manage your expectations with Kickstarter and promised ship dates!

