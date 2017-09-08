WWDC app updated with Handoff support, improved Apple TV navigation

Apple has released an update to its WWDC app for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. The new version includes bug fix updates as well as Handoff support between iOS and Safari.

What’s New in Version 6.0.2 We appreciate your continued feedback on the WWDC app. This update includes the following changes:

• Fixes an issue where previously downloaded videos were lost on upgrade. • Keeps previously downloaded videos available when switching between SD and HD settings. • Allows use of Handoff to easily move between iOS devices, or to Safari on macOS. • Improves navigation on Apple TV when swiping up and down.

Apple’s WWDC app is available for free on the App Store.

