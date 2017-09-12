Here’s how much the iPhone X will cost you with carrier financing

Apple today officially took the wraps off of its all-new iPhone X, and as we expected, it’s the company’s most expensive iPhone to date. At full price, the iPhone X costs $999 for 64GB and $1149 for 256GB.
Many carriers, however, have moved away from subsidized and outright pricing models, focusing instead installment programs. Needless to say, these programs make the price of the iPhone X slightly less intimidating…
Each carrier in the United States has varying installment programs, but read on for a full breakdown of each carrier’s iPhone X offerings:
T-Mobile
Unlike other carriers, T-Mobile focuses on down payments as part of its installment plans. For the 64GB iPhone X, you’re looking at a $279.99 down payment and monthly payments of $30 per month thereafter for 24 months. For the 256GB iPhone X, the down payment is $429.99 with the same $30 per month agreement for 24 months.
T-Mobile, however, is running a promo that offers up to a $300 credit towards the monthly payments when a customer trades in an iPhone 6 or newer in good condition.
iPhone X 64GB
- $279.99 down payment
- $30 per month for 24 months
iPhone X 256GB
- $429.99 down payment
- $30 per month for 24 months
AT&T
Meanwhile, AT&T offers a bit more variety with its iPhone pricing. You can buy through AT&T and pay over either 24 months or 30 months, with no down payment retried.
iPhone X 64GB
- $41.63 per month for 24 months
- Upgrade every 12 or 24 months with eligible trade-in, or sooner with an optional down payment
- $33.30 per month for 30 months
- Upgrade every 12 or 24 months with eligible trade-in, or sooner with an optional down payment
iPhone X 256GB
- $47.88 per month for 24 months
- Upgrade every 12 or 24 months with eligible trade-in, or sooner with an optional down payment
- $38.30 per month for 30 months
- Upgrade every 12 or 24 months with eligible trade-in, or sooner with an optional down payment
Verizon
Verizon’s pricing is largely the same as AT&T’s, according to Apple’s website. It’s possible that once the carrier releases additional details regarding its iPhone X plans that we’ll learn some more, but for now here’s what we know:
iPhone X 64GB
- $41.62 per month for 24 months
- Upgrade to a new iPhone every year
- AppleCare+ coverage sold separately
- Works with any current Verizon postpay month-to-month calling and data plan
iPhone X 256GB
- $47.87 per month for 24 months
- Upgrade to a new iPhone every year
- AppleCare+ coverage sold separately
- Works with any current Verizon postpay month-to-month calling and data plan
Sprint
At this point, Sprint hasn’t yet announced all of its iPhone X pricing information. Right now, Apple.com offers the following information, but much like with Verizon, we’ll learn more once the carrier makes its own announcement:
iPhone X 64GB
- Sprint 2-year contract – $549
- Upgrade to a new iPhone every 24 months
- AppleCare+ coverage sold separately
- Works with your rate plan
iPhone X 256GB
- Sprint 2-year contract – $699
- Upgrade to a new iPhone every 24 months
- AppleCare+ coverage sold separately
- Works with your rate plan
Apple iPhone Upgrade Program
Apple offers its own iPhone Upgrade Program that allows users to upgrade to a new iPhone every year and includes AppleCare+ coverage – it’s a good choice for those who know they’ll want to get the newest device every year, but because of the inclusion of AppleCare+, it tends to be a bit more expensive than traditional plans:
iPhone X 64GB
- $49.91 per month for 24 months
- Upgrade to a new iPhone every year
- AppleCare+ coverage included in your monthly payment
- Works with your carrier and rate plan
iPhone X 256GB
- $56.16 per month for 24 months
- Upgrade to a new iPhone every year
- AppleCare+ coverage included in your monthly payment
- Works with your carrier and rate plan
Wrap up
It’s important to note that the iPhone X was only announced today, so not all of the carriers have announced their full pricing information. As of right now, however, this is the information Apple is offering up. T-Mobile certainly looks like a solid option, but the iPhone Upgrade Program is likewise enticing because of the inclusion of AppleCare+.
What do you think of the iPhone X’s pricing? Let us know down in the comments.
