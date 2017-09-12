Here’s how much the iPhone X will cost you with carrier financing

Apple today officially took the wraps off of its all-new iPhone X, and as we expected, it’s the company’s most expensive iPhone to date. At full price, the iPhone X costs $999 for 64GB and $1149 for 256GB.

Many carriers, however, have moved away from subsidized and outright pricing models, focusing instead installment programs. Needless to say, these programs make the price of the iPhone X slightly less intimidating…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Each carrier in the United States has varying installment programs, but read on for a full breakdown of each carrier’s iPhone X offerings:

T-Mobile

Unlike other carriers, T-Mobile focuses on down payments as part of its installment plans. For the 64GB iPhone X, you’re looking at a $279.99 down payment and monthly payments of $30 per month thereafter for 24 months. For the 256GB iPhone X, the down payment is $429.99 with the same $30 per month agreement for 24 months.

T-Mobile, however, is running a promo that offers up to a $300 credit towards the monthly payments when a customer trades in an iPhone 6 or newer in good condition.

iPhone X 64GB

$279.99 down payment $30 per month for 24 months



iPhone X 256GB

$429.99 down payment $30 per month for 24 months



AT&T

Meanwhile, AT&T offers a bit more variety with its iPhone pricing. You can buy through AT&T and pay over either 24 months or 30 months, with no down payment retried.

iPhone X 64GB

$41.63 per month for 24 months Upgrade every 12 or 24 months with eligible trade-in, or sooner with an optional down payment

$33.30 per month for 30 months Upgrade every 12 or 24 months with eligible trade-in, or sooner with an optional down payment



iPhone X 256GB

$47.88 per month for 24 months Upgrade every 12 or 24 months with eligible trade-in, or sooner with an optional down payment

$38.30 per month for 30 months Upgrade every 12 or 24 months with eligible trade-in, or sooner with an optional down payment



Verizon

Verizon’s pricing is largely the same as AT&T’s, according to Apple’s website. It’s possible that once the carrier releases additional details regarding its iPhone X plans that we’ll learn some more, but for now here’s what we know:

iPhone X 64GB

$41.62 per month for 24 months Upgrade to a new iPhone every year AppleCare+ coverage sold separately Works with any current Verizon postpay month-to-month calling and data plan



iPhone X 256GB

$47.87 per month for 24 months Upgrade to a new iPhone every year AppleCare+ coverage sold separately Works with any current Verizon postpay month-to-month calling and data plan



Sprint

At this point, Sprint hasn’t yet announced all of its iPhone X pricing information. Right now, Apple.com offers the following information, but much like with Verizon, we’ll learn more once the carrier makes its own announcement:

iPhone X 64GB

Sprint 2-year contract – $549 Upgrade to a new iPhone every 24 months AppleCare+ coverage sold separately Works with your rate plan



iPhone X 256GB

Sprint 2-year contract – $699 Upgrade to a new iPhone every 24 months AppleCare+ coverage sold separately Works with your rate plan



Apple iPhone Upgrade Program

Apple offers its own iPhone Upgrade Program that allows users to upgrade to a new iPhone every year and includes AppleCare+ coverage – it’s a good choice for those who know they’ll want to get the newest device every year, but because of the inclusion of AppleCare+, it tends to be a bit more expensive than traditional plans:

iPhone X 64GB

$49.91 per month for 24 months Upgrade to a new iPhone every year AppleCare+ coverage included in your monthly payment Works with your carrier and rate plan



iPhone X 256GB

$56.16 per month for 24 months Upgrade to a new iPhone every year AppleCare+ coverage included in your monthly payment Works with your carrier and rate plan



Wrap up

It’s important to note that the iPhone X was only announced today, so not all of the carriers have announced their full pricing information. As of right now, however, this is the information Apple is offering up. T-Mobile certainly looks like a solid option, but the iPhone Upgrade Program is likewise enticing because of the inclusion of AppleCare+.

What do you think of the iPhone X’s pricing? Let us know down in the comments.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: