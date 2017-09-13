Apple’s Face ID prompts security and privacy concerns from US Senate

Apple yesterday unveiled its new Face ID biometric technology and while the company spent a considerable amount of time talking about the security of the feature, some people are already showing doubt.

As noted by Recode, United States Senator Al Franken is pressing Apple to offer more detail on privacy and security safeguards….

In a detailed and thorough letter sent directly to Tim Cook, Franken expressed his concern that Apple could use the faceprints it collects from Face ID to benefit other aspects of its business or to aid in law enforcement requests.

Franken writes: