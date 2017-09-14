Spotify releases iMessage app to easily share music with friends

Spotify has just released an iMessage application to make it easier for users to share music with friends in iOS.

TechCrunch notes that the app hasn’t been officially announced by Spotify but is live now. Those who are familiar with Spotify’s Messenger app will feel right at home with the new iMessage app, which offers an easy way to text songs to others with three taps. However, users won’t find a play button on the album artwork of the shared track like with Spotify Messenger or sharing a track from Apple Music.

If you already have the Spotify app installed, you can enable the Spotify iMessage application by tapping the App Store icon in iMessage, slide on the apps at the bottom all the way to the right until you see More. After tapping on More you can turn on the Spotify iMessage app by tapping Edit and toggling Spotify on.

Image via TechCrunch

While Spotify’s new app lets users pull up and share any song it its catalog, you can’t listen to the whole track, just 30 seconds, or use the option to listen in the iOS Spotify app. The benefit of Apple Music’s sharing option in iMessage is being able to listen to the entire song, but it only lets users search from the ‘recently listened’ content.

Spotify has been working hard to continue its lead over Apple Music. This past July, Spotify crossed 60M paid subscribers, and this month it started offering a $5/month Spotify/Hulu bundle for students, while also announcing its own music festival in London as Apple has decided to end its Apple Music Festival after 10 years.