Spotify and Hulu now offer an incredible $5 bundle for students

This morning, Spotify and Hulu announced that the two services will now be bundled together for students for $4.99 per month. Considering the streaming music already offers an education-focused plan for the same price, this essentially delivers Hulu for free.

Any study enrolled at a US Title IV above the age of 18 is eligible for this new plan. There are no contracts, and existing Spotify Students can simply add Hulu service. You can learn more about today’s announcement on this official landing page.

Offer includes access to the Hulu Limited Commercials plan and is only available to students currently enrolled at eligible institutions in the US. Existing Hulu Limited Commercials plan subscribers without Premium Add-ons eligible if billed by Hulu (not a third party). Other conditions apply.

We’ve already seen Apple and Amazon both announce aggressive offers for the all important student demographic, so it’s no surprise that Spotify is making this move to remain competitive.

