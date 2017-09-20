9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple 27-inch 5K iMac $1,600, $100 iTunes Gift Card $90, Synology 2-Bay NAS $150, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Save $699 on Apple’s 2015 5K 27-inch iMac, now $1,600 shipped
Score a $100 iTunes Gift Card for $90 now at Amazon (10% off music, apps, more)
Store everything with the Synology DiskStation 2-bay NAS server for $150
Xbox One X standard edition pre-orders go live today at all major retailers
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB gets a $259 discount, now $940
Pick up Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad for $299 shipped in all colors
Roundup: Best deals to make the iPhone 8 more affordable
Get a free iPhone 8 with Sprint’s upgraded trade-in offer
T-Mobile announces $300 trade-in offer towards new iPhone 8/Plus/X
Target details iPhone 8/Plus pre-orders: up to $200 w/ trade, $120 gift card, more
The best work bags and briefcases under $100
Grab Hitman, Lara Croft & Deus Ex GO for just $2 right now (up to $15 value)
- Vendetta Online for iOS goes free for first time ever (Reg. $1)
- Tempest Pirate Action RPG for iOS hits lowest price ever at $3 (Reg. $7)
- Sega’s fantasy Golden Axe beat’em up on iOS free for very first time (Reg. $1)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Streaks Workout free for very first time (Reg. $3)
Review: Mario, Link and other classics come to life as Pixel Pals – just $15/ea.
Jaybird Run Review: Truly wireless headphones gunning for Apple’s AirPods
9to5Rewards: Jaybird’s new Run truly wireless headphones [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Nike takes an extra 20% off clearance with this promo code
- Daily Deals: Thule Deluxe Attache for 13-inch MacBooks $27, more
- Samsung 32-inch Curved 1080p Monitor w/ HDMI input drops to $230 (Reg. $350)
- Amazon has the Dyson Multi Floor Vac for $219.50 (Refurb, Orig. $400)
- Rachio’s Wi-Fi Smart Sprinkler Controller w/ Alexa drops to $146 shipped
- Garmin’s fenix 3 GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor $300 (25% off)
- Learn to Build Killer Apps for iOS 11 with 108 Hours of Training for $49
- The ILIFE Robot Vacuum handles the mess at $144 shipped (20% off)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Magic Launcher Pro, Dino Rush, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Deus Ex Mankind Divided $12, Final Fantasy XV $30, more
- This AirPrint-enabled Canon Laser Printer and Scanner is now just $85 (Reg. $115)
- UE MEGABOOM Speaker packs 20 hours of battery life for $172 shipped (Reg. $300)
- LG’s 60-inch 4K HDR Ultra HDTV sports 4 HDMI inputs, webOS 3.0 for $749
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker SmartCharge Car Kit w/ FM Transmitter $24, more
- Control any light with your iPhone: HomeKit-enabled Koogeek Smart Socket $27
- Own ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ in Digital HD for just $5 (Reg. $10)
- Steve Madden Best Dressed Event: 40% off heels, dress boots, oxfords, more
- Griffin’s Elevator Desktop Stand raises your MacBook for $30 (25% off)
- Aukey’s new Multi-Room Bluetooth Speaker gets its first discount: $75 (Reg. $90)
- Presto 8-Quart Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker $44 shipped (Reg. $60+)
- The North Face is up to 60% off at Steep & Cheap: jackets, vests, shoes, more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Charge your iPhone from up to a foot away with Pi, a new type of wireless charger
Amazon unveils upgraded Fire HD 10 tablet w/ 1080p display, lower price
Loop’s 10-inch display brings all your beloved family photos into your living room
- Ydrive is the first 1TB wireless storage solution for streaming to your devices
- Sony TGS 2017: Monster Hunter World, Left Alive, Final Fantasy, more [Video]
- Fabriq unveils new $100 Chorus Alexa-enabled speaker with six-hour battery life
- DODOcase’s new iPhone 8/Plus waxed canvas & leather cases available now
- GE’s new Sol pairs an LED ring lamp with Amazon Alexa-enabled speaker
- How-to: make your guest room cozy for your visitors
- 8bitdo has a new retro-inspired Bluetooth controller for the Switch you can preorder now
- Hackers uncover a hidden version of NES Golf buried on Nintendo Switch
- Maunzi is a robot that children can build w/ LEGO and control using a smartphone
- Arrow Smartwatch brings a 360-degree rotatable HD camera to your wrist
- Cinera aims to bring a better movie watching experience to your living room
- Nintendo unveils the new Super Mario Odyssey Switch Bundle + more [Video]
- Pelican’s Kevlar Shield Case for iPhone X + new iPhone 8/Plus models
- Pad & Quill launches new aged leather iPhone 8/Plus & X wallet cases + more
- Nintendo brings its classic arcade games to Switch: Mario Bros, Punch Out, more
- Powerup Dart is an app-controlled motorized paper airplane that does tricks
- Polaroid pays homage to its past with new OneStep 2 Instant-film Camera