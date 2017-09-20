9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple 27-inch 5K iMac $1,600, $100 iTunes Gift Card $90, Synology 2-Bay NAS $150, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Save $699 on Apple’s 2015 5K 27-inch iMac, now $1,600 shipped

Score a $100 iTunes Gift Card for $90 now at Amazon (10% off music, apps, more)

Store everything with the Synology DiskStation 2-bay NAS server for $150

Xbox One X standard edition pre-orders go live today at all major retailers

Pick up Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad for $299 shipped in all colors

Roundup: Best deals to make the iPhone 8 more affordable

Get a free iPhone 8 with Sprint’s upgraded trade-in offer

T-Mobile announces $300 trade-in offer towards new iPhone 8/Plus/X

The best work bags and briefcases under $100

Review: Mario, Link and other classics come to life as Pixel Pals – just $15/ea.

Jaybird Run Review: Truly wireless headphones gunning for Apple’s AirPods

9to5Rewards: Jaybird’s new Run truly wireless headphones [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Nike takes an extra 20% off clearance with this promo code

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Charge your iPhone from up to a foot away with Pi, a new type of wireless charger

Amazon unveils upgraded Fire HD 10 tablet w/ 1080p display, lower price

Loop’s 10-inch display brings all your beloved family photos into your living room