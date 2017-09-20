Elgato says updates are coming to its HomeKit products w/ support for new iOS 11 features

iOS 11 includes a host of improvements to HomeKit and accessory makers are moving quickly to adopt the new features. Elgato announced in a blog post this evening that it will “soon” rollout an update to its line of HomeKit accessories to better take advantage of the changes.

The company says there are some features that will come as soon as users install iOS 11. For instance, users of the Eve Energy and other Eve accessories will notice speed improvements immediately after updating. Meanwhile, Elgato says it will publish firmware updates to bring new commands and automation features to its other accessories:

iOS 11 enables HomeKit to process status changes of Bluetooth accessories much faster than before. Users of Eve Energy and other Eve accessories will notice this improved responsiveness immediately after updating their devices to iOS 11 and tvOS 11. Moreover, soon after iOS 11 launches, Elgato will publish firmware updates for certain sensor-based accessories (namely Eve Motion, Eve Door & Window, and Eve Light Switch), which will enable user commands and automation to be processed with minimal delay. Combined with iOS enhancements, Elgato’s firmware updates will benefit all respective Eve products, regardless of their purchase dates and product revisions etc.

Elgato outlined all of the updates in its blog post, which can be found right here.

