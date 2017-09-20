Nest announces ‘Secure’ alarm system, ‘Hello’ video doorbell, & Nest Cam IQ Outdoor (still no HomeKit)

Nest is today announcing its latest lineup of products including a few brand new devices and an official introduction for its new outdoor security camera.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

Among the announcements, the company is introducing a new alarm system called ‘Nest Secure’ that comes in the form of a $499 home security starter kit.

The kit includes all components of the Secure system including one base called Nest Guard where an alarm, keypad and motion sensor are housed, two ‘Nest Detect’ motion sensors that you can put around your house, and two ‘Nest Tag’ keyfobs for controlling the system. The battery-powered Nest Detect sensors can be used to detect both motion and open or close movements and will be available to purchase separately to expand the system for $59 each. Nest Tags will be available to purcahse separately for $25.

It’s also taking the wraps off a new video doorbell camera called ‘Nest Hello’ launching sometime early next year in the US and Canada before coming to Europe later in 2018:

Nest Hello can detect a person, then send an alert and a snapshot, even if that person doesn’t ring the bell. With Nest Aware, customers can get alerts when strangers or suspicious activity like people talking or dogs barking are detected. Nest Hello customers can engage with guests and strangers at the door from anywhere and have a natural conversation with HD Talk and Listen. Echo suppression and ambient noise cancellation ensure it’s easy to hear each other, even on noisy streets. A list of pre-recorded responses makes it easy to quick ly and effortlessly answer visitors with one tap from the app.

And lastly, Nest is introducing an outdoor version of its security cam called Nest Cam IQ Outdoor that comes with face recognition and, of course, weatherproofing for $349.

The company is also announcing Google Assistant support, although there is unfortunately still no mention of HomeKit despite the company earlier this year confirming that it would consider it.

We’re covering all of the Nest announcements today as the event unfolds. Head below to watch the live stream replay and for all the quick links to more details from 9to5Google: