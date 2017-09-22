9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB $199 off, 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + LTE $385, Apple Watch Dock $9, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Pick up Apple’s latest 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar for $199 off

Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB now $385 (Reg. $459)

Pick up Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad for $299 shipped in all colors

Put your Apple Watch Series 3 on Elago’s adorable W3 stand for $9

Oittm 5-port USB Rechargeable Stand for Apple Watch and iPhone $27 (Reg. $38)

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB gets a $259 discount, now $940

Score a $100 iTunes Gift Card for $85 now at Amazon (15% off music, apps, more)

Roundup: Best deals to make the iPhone 8 more affordable

Get a free iPhone 8 with Sprint’s upgraded trade-in offer

T-Mobile announces $300 trade-in offer towards new iPhone 8/Plus/X

Nike takes an extra 20% off clearance with this promo code

9to5Rewards: Jaybird’s new Run truly wireless headphones [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Ditch those pesky rental fees w/ Netgear’s $50 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Roku reportedly set to launch new 4K HDR Streaming Stick + more

Bose unveils new SoundSport Free truly wireless earbuds geared towards active lifestyles