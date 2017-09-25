Apple shares what third-party chargers work with iPhone 8/X fast charging

A new Apple support document lays out what to look for in third-party hardware to make use of the new fast charging feature for iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

As we noted the day after Apple’s September event, the iPhone 8 and iPhone X both support some new ways to charge up your device. While more attention is focused on the new iPhones supporting wireless charging (although it’s quite slow), a potentially more handy feature for many will be fast charging support. With the right USB-C power adapter and USB-C to Lightning cable, users can get a 50% charge in 30 minutes.

Spotted by MacRumors, Apple has shared a new support document detailing what hardware is needed to take advantage of fast charging. While most of the information isn’t new, the addition of details on third-party chargers is unusual (and helpful) for Apple.

Apple 29W, 61W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter

A comparable third-party USB-C power adapter that supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD)

The company still says an Apple USB-C to Lightning cable is needed, but going third-party for the power adapter means can save you $25 or more compared to Apple’s $49 and up adapters.

Anker offers a solid 30W USB-C power adapter for $26 shipped on Amazon. Another great option is Aukey’s 29W USB-C charger for $23 shipped. Aukey also has a newer model that offers 27W delivery for $25.

As always, Apple notes charge times will vary based on environmental factors. How about you, are you more excited about fast charging or wireless charging with the iPhone 8/X?

