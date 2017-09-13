Belkin and Mophie unveil new iPhone 8/Plus/X Qi wireless charging solutions

From 9to5Toys:

One of the interesting tidbits from yesterday’s Apple keynote is that the latest iPhones will support wireless charging for the first time. There are already a number of Qi-approved chargers available for purchase today that will fit the bill. But to no surprise, industry veterans Belkin and Mophie were prepared for yesterday’s announcement with two new wireless charging products.

Both brands will be rolling out these new accessories in Apple stores over the coming weeks as the latest iPhones begin to ship. Coincidentally, each product will be priced at $60 with varying designs.

Android fans have long enjoyed the convenience that comes with wireless charging. There’s still something futuristic about simply setting your phone down and seeing the battery fill up. Thankfully, Apple users will now be able to relish this feature.

Belkin’s Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad will retail for $60 and is slated to be available in Apple Stores on September 15th. You’ll notice that its physical footprint is larger than Mophie’s and it also includes a LED indicator that lets you know charging is underway.

Unclutter your space and simplify charging with the BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Pad. Belkin worked closely with Apple to engineer an efficient and high-speed charging pad for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

Meanwhile, the Mophie Charging Base will drop on September 20th for the same $60 price tag. It has a more compact design but lacks the integrated LED notifier.

Both of these new wireless charging products from Belkin and Mophie will push out 7.5W of power. Aside from iPhone-compatibility, you can also put just about any Android device on these pads, too, as long as it doesn’t require over 7.5W.

Apple did briefly detail its upcoming AirPower charging solution yesterday for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, but it’s not slated to hit store shelves until early next year. We have yet to see final pricing on Apple’s in-house charging solution, but our best guess at this time is a $100+ price tag given how much it is wanting for its Watch dock.

Until then, your best bet is to go with one of these products from Mophie or Belkin. If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, be sure to check out yesterday’s roundup of the best Qi wireless charging options.

Best Qi Wireless Chargers for new iPhone 8/Plus and X https://t.co/Wtx3xcGPFF pic.twitter.com/FgzAKFEK3B — 9to5Mac  (@9to5mac) September 12, 2017

mophie Introduces Wireless Charging Base For iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, And iPhone X ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — mophie, a ZAGG Inc brand and the #1 mobile battery case brand in the US (1) , today announced the mophie wireless charging base; a universal wireless charging pad that provides a quick and easy charging experience for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. The mophie wireless charging base is available at apple.com, Apple stores worldwide, and mophie.com on September 20th. The compact wireless charging base features the latest in wireless technology to provide wireless charging directly to iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. It is designed to begin charging simply by placing the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X on the pad. A customer’s device will continue to be fully functional while charging, so users can continue to use the display and connect to Bluetooth accessories, among other things. “mophie has demonstrated its commitment to making charging as effortless as possible through our ecosystem of wireless charging solutions,” said Chris Ahern, president at mophie. “The mophie wireless charging base provides the optimal experience for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X customers from day one.” The wireless charging base features a dual-injected rubberized, non-slip finish to ensure proper placement of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X for charging. It also allows high-speed wireless charging up to 7.5W for compatible devices. Additional features include: The latest Qi wireless technology for universal compatibility

High-speed wall adapter and cable included

Low-profile design

The wireless charging base is available from apple.com, Apple stores, mophie.com and other premium retailers for $59.95. For the latest updates about all new mophie products, upcoming events and promotions, follow mophie on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or register at mophie.com/innovation.

BELKIN® UNVEILS NEW BOOST↑UP™ WIRELESS CHARGING PAD FOR IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS AND IPHONE X Available from apple.com, Apple Stores and Belkin.com LOS ANGELES – Sept. 12, 2017 – Belkin, market leader in mobile accessories, today unveiled its new wireless charging pad for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. The Boost↑Up Wireless Charging Pad provides an effortless wireless charging experience for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. It is fine-tuned with Qi technology under the hood, and is also able to charge at levels up to 7.5W for compatible devices. “Customers around the world love iPhone and we believe wireless charging is the future. We are excited to continue expanding Belkin’s growing portfolio of wireless charging solutions with the new Boost↑Up Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, holding to our mission of helping consumers realize the power of new technology,” said Steve Malony, general manager and vice president, Belkin. “Today we deliver the best cable-free and convenient charging solution for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X users.” Belkin conducted a wireless global consumer insights study earlier this year to understand charging behavior and purchasing preferences and kept consumer feedback in mind when designing the product. Boost↑Up Wireless Charging Pad Features Cable-free convenience

Charges iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X on contact while maintaining full functionality of device including ability to receive calls

Charging levels optimized up to 7.5W for compatible devices

Ability to charge through cases up to 3mm thick

The latest Qi wireless charging standard

Availability Belkin's Boost↑Up Wireless Charging Pad is available for purchase on Sept. 15 for an MSRP of $59.99 at Belkin.com and apple.com. Coming soon to Apple stores worldwide. For more information please visit Belkin.com/BoostUpWireless.

