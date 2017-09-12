Roundup: Everything Apple announced today at its iPhone X event

It’s easy to get overwhelmed on iPhone event day, especially one as jam-packed as today. After months of rumors, Tim Cook and his fellow Apple executives took to the stage at Steve Jobs Theater to unveil a trio of new iPhones, a new Apple Watch, a new 4K Apple TV, and more. Read on for a full roundup of it all…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Before Tim Cook even took the stage, however, Apple fans were already abuzz as the first images of Apple Park and Steve Jobs Theater hit the internet. Steve Jobs played an integral role in the development of Apple Park, and Tim Cook honored him appropriately with his opening monologue.

Apple kicked off the actual event with a brief retail update that saw retail chief Angela Ahrendts grace the stage for an update on projects around the world. Ahrendts talked about Today at Apple, new stores opening soon, and more.

From there, we jumped ahead to the first big news of the day: Apple Watch. CFO Jeff Williams took the stage to first announce the new “Apple Heart Study” in partnership with Stanford Health. This sees Apple bring a host of new heart rate features to the Apple Watch, including rhythm detection and a notification system.

Williams then introduced the all-new Apple Watch Series 3, which packs a host of improvements including LTE and a new dual-core processor that’s up to 70 percent faster:

Then it was Apple TV time. Apple officially announced the new Apple TV 4K, as well as new iTunes improvements to go along with it. iTunes will start selling 4K movies and TV shows for the same price as HD, while it will also upgrade existing purchases for free.

It was then time for the real meat of the day: the iPhone. Apple started with the announcement of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. This rather face-paced section saw the company hype features such as its new A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging, augmented reality, and more. Apple also announced here that iOS 11 will be released to the public on September 19th.

Then, Apple had “One more thing…” to share with us: the iPhone X (‘ten’). Here, Apple showcased something that it has been wanting to create for ten years: a smartphone that is all screen. The company touted features such as Face ID, the new design and OLED Super Retina Display, the new camera capabilities, and more.

Apple also announced Animoji – a new feature that takes sending emoji to a whole new level:

It was certainly a big day for Apple fans everywhere, even though we’re still a couple of weeks away from the first product releases from today’s events. What was your favorite announcement? Let us know down in the comments.

More:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: