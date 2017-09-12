Roundup: Everything Apple announced today at its iPhone X event

It’s easy to get overwhelmed on iPhone event day, especially one as jam-packed as today. After months of rumors, Tim Cook and his fellow Apple executives took to the stage at Steve Jobs Theater to unveil a trio of new iPhones, a new Apple Watch, a new 4K Apple TV, and more. Read on for a full roundup of it all…
Before Tim Cook even took the stage, however, Apple fans were already abuzz as the first images of Apple Park and Steve Jobs Theater hit the internet. Steve Jobs played an integral role in the development of Apple Park, and Tim Cook honored him appropriately with his opening monologue.
- Inside Apple Park + Steve Jobs Theater on iPhone X event day [Gallery]
- Dedication to Steve Jobs opens iPhone X event
Apple kicked off the actual event with a brief retail update that saw retail chief Angela Ahrendts grace the stage for an update on projects around the world. Ahrendts talked about Today at Apple, new stores opening soon, and more.
From there, we jumped ahead to the first big news of the day: Apple Watch. CFO Jeff Williams took the stage to first announce the new “Apple Heart Study” in partnership with Stanford Health. This sees Apple bring a host of new heart rate features to the Apple Watch, including rhythm detection and a notification system.
Williams then introduced the all-new Apple Watch Series 3, which packs a host of improvements including LTE and a new dual-core processor that’s up to 70 percent faster:
- watchOS adds new heart rate features as Apple announces ‘Apple Heart Rate’ study
- Apple officially announces new Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE connectivity
- Apple Watch Series 3 starts at $329 for WiFi-only and $399 for LTE, pre-order Sept 15
- AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile to support cellular Apple Watch Series 3
- Apple shares Apple Watch LTE battery stats: 1hr talk time, 4hr GPS + LTE workout, more
Then it was Apple TV time. Apple officially announced the new Apple TV 4K, as well as new iTunes improvements to go along with it. iTunes will start selling 4K movies and TV shows for the same price as HD, while it will also upgrade existing purchases for free.
- iTunes will sell 4K movies and TV shows for the same price as HD, upgrade existing purchases for free
- Siri Remote for Apple TV updated with new Menu button and price
- Apple TV 4K starts at $179, order from September 15
It was then time for the real meat of the day: the iPhone. Apple started with the announcement of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. This rather face-paced section saw the company hype features such as its new A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging, augmented reality, and more. Apple also announced here that iOS 11 will be released to the public on September 19th.
- Hands-on with Apple’s new iPhone X, Face ID, and more [Video]
- Apple announces glass-backed iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus w/ A11 Bionic chip, 4K 60 fps video, calibrated for AR, wireless charging
- iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus launching September 22 from $699
- iOS 11 to be released to the public on September 19 for iPhone and iPad
- Apple demos possibilities of augmented reality with MLB, Directive Games, and more
Then, Apple had “One more thing…” to share with us: the iPhone X (‘ten’). Here, Apple showcased something that it has been wanting to create for ten years: a smartphone that is all screen. The company touted features such as Face ID, the new design and OLED Super Retina Display, the new camera capabilities, and more.
Apple also announced Animoji – a new feature that takes sending emoji to a whole new level:
- Apple unveils iPhone X with all-new design, OLED Super Retina Display, Face ID
- iPhone X offered in Space Gray and Silver only, no gold color option
- iPhone X starts at $999, shipping November 3
- Here’s how much the iPhone X will cost you with carrier financing
- Apple announces Animoji for iPhone X, 3D animated emoji based on your facial expressions
- Apple teases upcoming AirPower accessory for wirelessly charging AirPods, iPhone, and Watch
It was certainly a big day for Apple fans everywhere, even though we’re still a couple of weeks away from the first product releases from today’s events. What was your favorite announcement? Let us know down in the comments.
