iPhone 8 and iPhone X fast charge battery to 50% in 30 minutes, if you buy USB-C power adapter

Apple pushed wireless charging as a flagship feature in the reveal of its latest iPhone 8 and iPhone X phones at the event yesterday, but there are also battery improvements for customers who don’t mind using a cable.

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X support fast charging. You can go from 0 to 50% charge in 30 minutes … but you need an Apple USB-C charger and Lightning cable (sold separately).

On its tech specs page, Apple says both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus batteries can be topped up to half capacity in half an hour, if started with a fully drained battery.

iPhone 8 battery life is roughly equivalent to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. On a full charge, expect up to 12 hours of internet usage on iPhone 8 and iPhone X, with up to 13 hours on iPhone 8 Plus.

With a 50% quick charge in 30 minutes, you are effectively gaining hours of additional battery life during the day, even if you only plug in for a short period.

However, to take advantage of fast-charging, you cannot use the Lightning to USB-A cable that is bundled in the box. Fast charging requires a USB-C to Lightning cable and the USB-C wall charger.

More specifically, one of three USB-C wall chargers. Apple sells 29W, 61W and 87W variants of its USB-C power adapters. Prices range from $49 to $79.

Apple doesn’t break out specific numbers on how each model affects charging times, it’s not clear if the cheapest 29W model can achieve the advertised 50% recharge in 30 minutes.

As always, Apple warns actual recharge times vary on many conditions, so it might take slightly longer than 30 minutes in some cases. Regardless, it’s nice to see Apple finally add fast charging features to the iPhone lineup even if the accessories don’t come in the box.