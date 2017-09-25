Fitbit’s $300 ‘Ionic’ Apple Watch competitor launching October 1, SDK preview out tomorrow

Last month Fitbit unveiled its $300 Ionic smart watch based on its acquisition of Pebble, and today the company has announced the ship date for its Apple Watch competitor. Fitbit Ionic will hit stores on October 1 in plenty of time for the holidays (and just a few days before Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3). Fitbit has already been taking pre-orders for its new smart watch on its website and promises orders will ship within one week.

New features include support for Fitbit Pay (an Apple Pay competitor with limited bank and card support), a built-in GPS, automatic sleep tracking, and promised five days of battery life.

Fitbit Ionic also lets you sync local music for offline playback, although there’s no LTE for streaming music. Apple Watch Series 3 launched on Friday with built-in cellular, and Apple Music streaming is coming in October.

Fitbit is also releasing its software development kit for its new smart watch tomorrow ahead of the hardware release. The SDK will be a Developer Preview to start:

Fitbit Ionic is available to pre-order in three colors and releases October 1. Full press release below.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Fitbit (NYSE: FIT), the leading global wearables brand, announced today that its latest products, Fitbit Ionic™ and FitbitFlyer™, will be available at major retailers worldwide beginning October 1. Following ongoing, extensive testing, Ionic achieves industry-leading battery life of up to 5 days.i Fitbit is also releasing its software development kit (SDK) tomorrow, enabling the 1,000+ developers who have already signed up to support the platform the ability to begin creating apps and clock faces to share with friends and family, and submit for review and availability in the Fitbit App Gallery beginning this Fall.

Fitbit Ionic delivers advanced and innovative health and fitness features like industry-leading GPS, enhanced heart rate tracking, on-device guided workouts and automatic sleep tracking with Sleep Stages, all powered by up to 5 days battery life and cross-platform smartphone compatibility. With the smart features consumers need most, like contactless payments, on-board music, notifications, and a variety of popular apps and clock faces delivered via the Fitbit App Gallery, Ionic offers consumers a smartwatch with purpose.

Fitbit’s first wireless headphones, Fitbit Flyer, feature a durable, sweatproof design and customizable fit with an advanced sound performance for whether it’s listening to music seamlessly from Ionic, Audio Coaching from the FitbitCoach smartphone appii, or staying in touch on the go.

“We defined the fitness tracker market 10 years ago and look forward to doing the same with the smartwatch category, delivering what consumers want most and have not yet seen in a smartwatch. Ionic offers up to 5 days battery life for 24/7 health tracking and insights, advanced health and fitness features, enhanced heart rate and dynamic sleep tools paired with the smart functionality consumers need on the go to stay in touch and simplify their life,” said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit. “These features, coupled with Ionic’s broad compatibility across Android, iOS and Windows platforms, means consumers around the globe never need to choose between their watch and their phone.”

The Fitbit SDK, available tomorrow as a Developer Preview, includes the Fitbit OSDeveloper Beta Firmware for Ionic, the Fitbit Studio development environment, and resources developers need to quickly and easily build and share apps and clock faces with family, friends, or the large, global Fitbit community via the Fitbit App Gallery. In addition to the leading partner apps from Pandora, Starbucks Coffee Company, Strava and Weather, powered by AccuWeather, available on Ionic at launchiii, popular apps expected to be added to the App Gallery this Fall include adidas All Day, Flipboard, GAME GOLF, Nest and Surflineiv along with apps and clock faces created by the developer community.

Pricing and availability

Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Flyer will be available in stores worldwide starting October 1 at global retail partners across Asia Pacific, Europe Middle East and Africa(EMEA), Latin America, and North America. Both are currently available for sale on Fitbit.com and at major online retailers.

Fitbit Ionic will be available at North America retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s, Macy’s, REI, Target and Verizon for $299.95. It is available in three color combinations: silver gray tracker and clasp with blue gray band, smoke gray tracker and clasp with charcoal band, or burnt orange tracker and clasp with slate blue band. Classic and Sport accessory bands are available for $29.95, and hand-crafted and perforated Horween leather bands are available for $59.95 v .

. Fitbit Flyer is available in two colors, lunar gray or nightfall blue for $129.95. It will be available at major global retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Brookstone, Nordstrom and Target.

Additionally, Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale, reengineered for greater accuracy, easy setup and an improved interface, is available for presale on Fitbit.com for $129.95 and will be available on Fitbit.com and at retailers worldwide beginning Fall 2017, including Amazon, Best Buy and Brookstone in North America and select retailers across EMEA and Latin America as well as Australia, New Zealand and Singaporewith broader availability in Asia Pacific in 2018.

The new Fitbit Coach personal training app, featuring more than 90 video and audio workouts, will be available on Android, iOS, and Windows devices in October 2017with introductory pricing of $7.99 per month or $39.99 per year. The first Guided Health Programs will be available in 2018 in the “Coach” section of the Fitbit app.vi

