Instagram now lets public accounts moderate comment groups, blocking available to all

Instagram has announced two changes to improve the comment experience for users on the social network. Public accounts are now able to select which groups of users are able to comment on their posts, and all users now have the ability to block other users from leaving comments. Instagram also announced new milestones for its user base this week.

In a post shared on Instagram (clever), CEO Kevin Systrom announced the new changes to commenting and explained how the moderation tools work:

Starting today, if your account is public, you’ll see a new way to choose who can comment on your posts — from everyone to just groups of people, like people you follow or your followers. Also, whether your account is public or private, you’ll be able to block other accounts from commenting on your posts.

Instagram is also expanding its offensive comment filter feature to support Arabic, French, German and Portuguese after launching in English back in June. The new moderation tools join general improvements to the commenting experience on Instagram launched this year including threading and more.

Instagram also shared this week that it now has 800 million users in total with 500 million daily active users on the platform. Back in August, the social network shared that users are spending more time in the app after introducing Stories, a feature it picked up from Snapchat.

See Systrom’s full post below — and feel free to request a proper Instagram app for iPad in his comments:

