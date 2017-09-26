Instagram now lets public accounts moderate comment groups, blocking available to all

Instagram has announced two changes to improve the comment experience for users on the social network. Public accounts are now able to select which groups of users are able to comment on their posts, and all users now have the ability to block other users from leaving comments. Instagram also announced new milestones for its user base this week.
In a post shared on Instagram (clever), CEO Kevin Systrom announced the new changes to commenting and explained how the moderation tools work:
Starting today, if your account is public, you’ll see a new way to choose who can comment on your posts — from everyone to just groups of people, like people you follow or your followers. Also, whether your account is public or private, you’ll be able to block other accounts from commenting on your posts.
Instagram is also expanding its offensive comment filter feature to support Arabic, French, German and Portuguese after launching in English back in June. The new moderation tools join general improvements to the commenting experience on Instagram launched this year including threading and more.
Instagram also shared this week that it now has 800 million users in total with 500 million daily active users on the platform. Back in August, the social network shared that users are spending more time in the app after introducing Stories, a feature it picked up from Snapchat.
See Systrom’s full post below — and feel free to request a proper Instagram app for iPad in his comments:
Photo by @runnerkimhall Today, we’re announcing new tools and programs to keep Instagram a safe and positive place for self-expression. Since the beginning, we’ve tried to make Instagram a welcoming place for everyone. Our community has grown to 800 million, with 500 million using it every day. It’s more important than ever to strengthen our commitment to safety and kindness. Over time, we’ve launched a number of tools to help you manage the comments experience, and today we’re introducing more. Starting today, if your account is public, you’ll see a new way to choose who can comment on your posts — from everyone to just groups of people, like people you follow or your followers. Also, whether your account is public or private, you’ll be able to block other accounts from commenting on your posts. In June, we launched a filter to block certain offensive comments in English, today we are expanding this filter to Arabic, French, German and Portuguese. The filter will improve over time, enabling the community’s experience of sharing to improve as well. We’re continuing to provide mental health resources to you when you need them most. If you see someone going through a difficult time or in need of support during a live broadcast, you can report it anonymously. The person will see a message offering help with options to talk to a helpline, reach out to a friend or get other tips and support. We have teams working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, around the world to respond. We feel as strongly about creating a safe and welcoming environment today as we did when our community was just getting started. To learn more about these tools and others, visit Instagram-Together.com. Thank you for being on this journey with us, and for taking care of each other. Kevin Systrom Co-Founder & CEO
