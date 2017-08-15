Instagram begins rolling out thread-organized comments

Today Instagram unveiled support for threaded comments on its popular social media platform. The introduction of comment threads follows in the footsteps of parent-company platform Facebook, making it easier to track and follow conversations related to the photos and videos posted on the service.

Threaded comments, which are displayed with indentations to help easily identify replies, will go a long way towards helping manage conversations on posts with more than a few comments.

Pressing the Reply button next to a comment will automatically group that conversation into a thread beneath the original. You can then tap on a comment to see a list of all replies to the original comment.

Support for comment threads appear to be rolling out to all users of Instagram shortly. What are you thoughts on threaded comments? For me, it’s a welcomed addition, as I’ve always found it hard to track replies to posts with lots of ongoing conversations.

