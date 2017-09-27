Cedars-Sinai Hospital unveils new Apple Watch app for quickly finding clinics and doctors

The Los Angeles-based hospital Cedars-Sinai has today announced a new Apple Watch app that makes it easier for patients to quickly locate doctors and find nearby clinics.

The app works in conjunction with the hospital’s iPhone app and focuses mainly on helping users quickly find nearby hospital and urgent car locations. Users can get maps and directions directly on from the Watch app, while they can also place calls right from their wrist as well.

Hospital and urgent care locations

Maps and directions to the location closest to you

The ability to call a recently searched doctor directly from the app

Cedars-Sinai says the Apple Watch app brings a whole new level of accessibility to patents and is further helping their goal of leveraging technology in a way that makes life easier for patients:

“This update and addition of the Apple Watch app brings a whole new level of accessibility to our patients,” says Matthew Pufall, mobile product manager at Cedars-Sinai. “It’s really exciting to provide our patients even more ways to stay connected with their health as well as with Cedars-Sinai.” “Whether patients are at one of our hospitals, medical offices, or at home, our goal is to leverage technology to put their health records in their hands by meeting them where they are,” says Darren Dworkin, Cedars-Sinai CIO.

Cedars-Sinai has been at the forefront of adopting Apple technology. The hospital was one of the first to integrate HealthKit data into patent records to provide doctors with a more comprehensive look at patient health information.

There have been a multitude of reports recently about Apple’s efforts in the health industry. The company wants to make the iPhone and Apple Watch a “one-stop shop” for medical records and continues to show off new features to work towards that goal.

The hospital says that Android and iPad compatible apps will come later this year. The Cedars-Sinai app can be downloaded on the App Store now for iPhone and Apple Watch.

