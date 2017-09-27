Nvidia releases new Pascal GPU drivers for macOS High Sierra users

Nvidia today has released drivers for its PCI-E graphics cards for users running the latest version of macOS High Sierra. The drivers are for Quadro and GeForce Pascal-based models and should bring compatibility for legacy Mac Pro users running High Sierra. The release also includes beta drivers for Thunderbolt 3 eGPU setups on the 5K iMac and MacBook Pro.

Nvidia says the latest drivers include a handful of bug fixes and performance improvements. They also bring a new CUDA download with version 9.0 of the toolkit.

New in Release 378.10.10.10.15.114: Graphics driver updated for macOS Sierra 10.13 (17A365)

Contains performance improvements and bug fixes for a wide range of applications.

Includes NVIDIA Driver Manager preference pane.

Includes BETA support for iMac and MacBook Pro systems with NVIDIA graphics

These releases are also especially notable for Hackintosh users, many of whom have been (and should continue to be) skeptical of making the jump to macOS 10.13 at this early stage. TonyMac has a great thread on how these new drivers affect High Sierra upgrades for Hackintosh users. There’s another thread for upgrade talk in general for Hackintosh users.

Downloads are available directly from Nvidia’s website:

