Report: Apple reaches ‘final terms’ for its piece of Toshiba’s storage business

There’s finally and end in sight for the ongoing saga that is the sale of Toshiba’s memory chip unit. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple has reached “final terms” to be part of Bain Capital’s $18 billion bid for the chip business…

The report says that Apple is part of a consortium of partners Bain has put together for the offer, including Dell and SK Hynix. With Apple now on board, Bloomberg reports that a deal could be announced as soon as Thursday, though it’s not out of the question that we could see another delay.

Apple is part of a consortium of partners Bain has assembled for the offer aimed at resolving a contentious auction that has stretched over eight months, said the people, asking not to be named because the matter isn’t public. The formal announcement may slip given Toshiba’s track record of missing deadlines, they said.

Apple is interested in Toshiba’s memory chip unit because of its growing struggles to produce enough flash memory for its products. Prices of NAND storage are also rising and Apple is feeling the effects. The company earlier this month raised prices of some of its iPad Pro models due to the increasing NAND prices.

It’s unclear just how much Apple is putting into the deal, but the number was reported earlier this month at $3 billion. We’ll update when/if the deal is official.

