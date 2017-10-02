9to5Toys Lunch Break: 2017 9.7-inch iPad $290, iPhone 7 256GB $600, R.B.I. Baseball for iOS $2, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy knocks the 2017 Apple 9.7-inch iPad down to as little as $290 shipped
Apple iPhone 7 256GB goes to $600 shipped when paid in full at T-Mobile
Forget iPhone 8, score these pre-paid iPhone 6 32GB deals for $199
R.B.I. Baseball 17 for iOS hits lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $5)
SNES Classic Giveaway: win Nintendo’s hottest console + the Street Fighter Wireless Controller
Super Mario Run now available for 50% off on iOS: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Apple award-winning Severed for iOS hits lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $7)
- F1 2016 racing drops to $2 on iOS (Reg. $5)
- Mikey Hooks throwback iOS platformer drops to lowest price in years at $1
MORE NEW DEALS:
Anker’s latest Amazon sale includes must-have iPhone 8/X accessories from $10
- Score Nanoleaf’s Aurora HomeKit-enabled Modular Lighting Kit for $180 shipped
- Ditch that old shower head for a new Delta w/ H2Okinetic for $17 Prime shipped
- Anker Roav Dash Cam gives you peace of mind on the road for $68 (Reg. $80)
- Smartphone Accessories: iClever BoostCube 36W QC 3.0 Wall Charger $17, more
- The North Face up to 54% off jackets, vests, pants and more at 6pm
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Trine 1 & 2, Sudoku Sweeper, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Last of Us PS4 $10, Mass Effect Andromeda $14, more
- Give your storage a boost w/ Toshiba’s Canvio 5TB Desktop Hard drive for $140
- Nordstrom Event up to 65% off Fall shoes & boots starting at $20
- Royal Bedding 100% cotton down comforters from $135 shipped, today only at Amazon
- You and your pup can get a better night’s sleep w/ these memory foam beds from $56
- Rubbermaid’s Premier 28-Piece Food Storage Containers: $25 shipped (today only)
- Control outlets, lamps and more: WeMo’s Mini Smart Plug on sale for $30 shipped
- Daily Deals: Samsung 58″ Smart 4K UHDTV $650, more
- Control your home’s heating from your phone w/ Honeywell’s $74 Wi-Fi Thermostat
- Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker + Permanent Filter: $14 Prime shipped
- Kindle First October eBook freebies from Amazon
- Instant Buy! Amazon’s #1 selling Instant Pot 6-quart is lowest ever $70
- Insteon Smart Remote Switch brings voice control to all your lights for $31 shipped
- Prep for the holidays w/ a Sam’s Club 1-yr. Membership + $10 Gift Card for $30
- Own this Polk Audio 5.1 Home Theater System w/ Powered Subwoofer for $225 (Reg. $400)
- Sears, Cabela’s, CVS, IHOP, ExxonMobil gift cards up to 15% off, more
- LEGO unveils new Boba Fett BrickHeadz set for New York Comic-Con
- Roku releases new 4K Streaming Media Stick, drops price on Ultra set-top model
- Philips Sonicare 2 Series Electric Toothbrush back down to $30 shipped
- ALDO takes an extra 30-50% off accessories, handbags, shoes, more
- Get a closer shave w/ the Remington All-in-one Grooming Kit for $12 Prime shipped
- Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia Hardcover Book 40% off: pre-order for $24 Prime shipped
- Nintendo Switch is in stock at Amazon right now for $299 (Prime-only)
- Payless takes an extra 20% off boots, sneakers, dress shoes and more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Sphero unveils the Mini, its smallest iPhone-enabled robotic ball yet
8Bitdo delivers two SNES Classic wireless controllers on launch day, pre-order now
- Entryway decorating tips and ideas for fall under $50
- Anker unveils new Capsule Portable Projector w/ AirPlay, Chromecast, more
- GoPro unleashes HERO6 with 4K 60fps alongside new Fusion VR camera
- PDP’s new Super Niendo Classic Edition Carrying Case, pre-order now
- Amazon debuts 2 new Echo speakers, $70 4K Fire TV, Echo Spot video clock, more at event
- Halo Smart Security Camera blends quality design with image recognition and more
- H&M teams up with The Weeknd for its second collaboration, launching today
- Twelve South intros new BookBook CaddySack accessory case for MacBook
- Embr Wave thermostat wearable can actually warm you up on a cool day
- LIFX unveils new modular LED Lighting Panel system with HomeKit support and more
- Comcast’s new XFINITY Instant TV streaming service rolls out in select markets
- Atari reveals new info about its upcoming home console + official pricing, more
- Mabots is a new STEM robot set that will keep your kids entertained and learning
- SNES Classic gamers can now pre-order the HORI Wireless Fighting Commander Controller
- Check out this life-size, $290+ Mega Man plush toy
- Reese Witherspoon’s Clothing Line Draper James now at Nordstrom
- LEGO unveils new Batman-themed 3,400-piece Joker Manor set w/ 10 minifigures and more
- Air up your bike tires anywhere w/ the miniFumpa, a USB/battery powered air pump
- The movE cargo eBike can haul 400-pounds worth of gear, priced from $1,799
- Bose’s new SoundWear Bluetooth speaker offers personalized surround sound