Apple releases watchOS 4.0.1 w/ fix for LTE connectivity issues on Apple Watch Series 3

Apple today has released watchOS 4.0.1 to Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular users. The update comes two weeks following the release of watchOS 4. The update is available now to Apple Watch users and specifically contains a fix for cellular Series 3 models…

The update fixes an issue that plagued some cellular Apple Watch Series 3 users when Apple Watch would attempt to join unauthenticated public WiFi networks.

watchOS 4.0.1 fixes issues that in rare cases were causing Apple Watch to join unauthenticated (captive) Wi-Fi networks, such as those found in public places like coffee shops and hotels, which direct the user to a webpage before the network can be accessed.

Apple is also currently in the process of beta testing watchOS 4.1, which will likely be released later this year to the public.

