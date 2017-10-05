Apple releases supplemental update for macOS High Sierra with various bug fixes

Apple has released a supplemental update for macOS High Sierra incorporating various bug fixes for Macs. Apple says it improves ‘installer robustness’, fixes a graphical problem with Adobe InDesign and addresses an issue with mail not sending from Yahoo accounts.

To update, open the Mac App Store and navigate to the Updates tab on a machine running macOS High Sierra.

Whilst Apple lists three very specific fixes in the release notes, the update is also believed to fix a security problem relating to APFS drives.

The bug meant that some APFS volumes would reveal their password in plain text in the Disk Utility interface.

Rather than being saved into the password field, the password would be set as the ‘hint’ which is readable by anyone. You can see a demo of the problem here:

Tried myself & it's true: #HighSierra shows the #APFS volume password as hint. Persists reboots, not stored in keychain. Wow. Just wow. pic.twitter.com/FkcHI9KHl9 — Felix Schwarz (@felix_schwarz) October 5, 2017

According to iMore, this update includes a fix for the APFS bug described above in addition to the fixes cited in the official release notes.

Apple occasionally pushes out ‘supplemental updates’ for macOS when there are pressing issues that customers are hitting, but there are not enough changes to warrant a new version number (like macOS 10.13.1, which is currently in beta).

As always, we’ll let you know about any other changes we see after applying the update, although we naturally do not expect to find anything substantial that isn’t already documented. High Sierra was released on September 25.